Angels Notes: Nolan Schanuel Injury, Major Trade Updates, Outfielder to AL West Rival?
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel suffered a left wrist contusion in the first inning of the Angels' 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Halos took two of three against the Phillies on the road, and improved to 49-50 on the season. They remain four games back in the Wild Card race.
In other news, third baseman Yoan Moncada has continued to draw interest from teams around the league including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, per MLB insider Francys Romero.
Another player whose name has been mentioned in trade proposals is Taylor Ward, who is having a fantastic campaign for the Halos. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter believes Ward could be a fit for the Seattle Mariners in right field if the Angels decide to sell at the trade deadline.
Both Ward and closer Kenley Jansen have spoke out about their desire to stay with the Angels and help their team win despite the rumors which have surrounded them this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
