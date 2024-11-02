Angels Notes: Offseason Plans Revealed, Perry Minasian Comments, Jorge Soler Addition
The Los Angeles Angels traded Griffin Canning to the Atlanta Braves for Jorge Soler this week, the first major move of the offseason. Angels general manager Perry Minasian indicated that this is certainly not the last move the team plans to make during the offseason to position themselves as contenders next season.
Minasian's brother, Zack Minasian, has been promoted to general manager of the San Francisco Giants. He previously was the Giants' vice president of professional scouting before the promotion.
Here are the top Angels stories to catch up on:
