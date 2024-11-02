Halos Today

Angels Notes: Offseason Plans Revealed, Perry Minasian Comments, Jorge Soler Addition

The Angels are already making moves.

Eva Geitheim

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels traded Griffin Canning to the Atlanta Braves for Jorge Soler this week, the first major move of the offseason. Angels general manager Perry Minasian indicated that this is certainly not the last move the team plans to make during the offseason to position themselves as contenders next season.

Minasian's brother, Zack Minasian, has been promoted to general manager of the San Francisco Giants. He previously was the Giants' vice president of professional scouting before the promotion.

Here are the top Angels stories to catch up on:

Angels Fans Will Love Perry Minasian's Quote After Blockbuster Jorge Soler Trade

Angels GM Perry Minasian’s Brother Will Now Be One of His Biggest Rivals

2 Angels Elect Free Agency Over Staying With Team

Angels Land All-Star Slugger in Post World Series Blockbuster Trade

Angels' Offseason Plans Revealed by Team Insider

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva graduated from UCLA in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in Communication. She has been covering college and professional sports since 2022.

Home/Angels News