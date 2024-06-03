Halos Today

Angels Notes: One Prospect Returns, Another Prospect Demoted, a Former Angel Opts Out

The Angels suffered a series sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, losing 5-1 on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. The occasion did not come without some roster reshuffling, however. Catch up on all the latest headlines you might have missed:

Former Angels Infielder Heads Back to Free Agency

Former Angels first baseman Ji-Man Choi was released from his minor league contract with the New York Mets. Choi had the ability to opt out of his contract if he was not in the majors; he would have been blocked by Pete Alonso in Queens. Now, the veteran has an opportunity to explore opportunities with other MLB teams.

Angels Recall Ben Joyce From Double-A

In an exciting development, the Angels have recalled promising pitching prospect Ben Joyce from Double-A Rocket City. The flamethrowing reliever had recently showed improved command, suggesting he might be able to harness the walks that plagued his earlier stints in Anaheim.

Veteran Angels Outfielder Faces Contract Decision

Jake Marisnick, a veteran outfielder who has yet to appear in a game this season for the Angels, had the ability to opt out of his contract over the weekend if he was not promoted to the team's major league roster.

