Angels Notes: Optimism for 2025, Historic Franchise Record, Anthony Rendon's Injury

Jul 25, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) is greeted by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Did the Angels use up all their hits Tuesday?

One day after their 10-run explosion in a win over the Rockies, the Angels were held to one run and six hits by Kyle Freeland in a 2-1 loss. The Rockies' starter had been winless on the road with a 9.96 ERA.

Here's all the other headlines you might have missed Wednesday:

Ron Washington Sees Competitive in 2025

Manager Ron Washington expresses confidence in the Angels' competitive potential for the 2025 season. He also hinted this will be possible with help from "a busy winter." Heat up the hot stove.

Unprecedented Feat in Franchise History

An Angels catcher has etched his name into franchise history with a remarkable performance. Discover which records were shattered and the game that made it happen.

Anthony Rendon on Injured List Again

In a significant roster shift, Anthony Rendon has been placed on the injured list for the second time this season, prompting the promotion of a new infielder. Michael Stefanic is racking up the frequent flier miles from Anaheim to Salt Lake and back.

