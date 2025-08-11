Angels Notes: Outfielder Injury Update, Manager Gets Honest on Struggles, Shohei Ohtani to Pitch vs Halos
The Los Angeles Angels lost their series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, 9-5.
The Halos found themselves way behind early, trailing by as many as seven runs, and ultimately failed to come back despite a solid late-inning effort.
Bryce Teodosio returned to the lineup after leaving the game with a scary injury on Friday. He elaborated on the injury and why he exited the game the following day.
“Just trying to be cautious about it and make sure we didn’t have any concussion or whatever,” Teodosio said. “Feeling a lot better.”
Interim manager Ray Montgomery spoke out about the Angels' recent struggles, and appeared to place some blame on Logan O'Hoppe after the first game of the series.
Finally, the Angels will enter their next series with a clean slate, and are set to play against a familiar face in Shohei Ohtani, who will pitch against them this week.
