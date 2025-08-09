Angels Notes: Outfielder Suffers Injury, Ex-Angel Passes Away, Halos Make Rotation Change
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Bryce Teodsoio suffered an injury and had to leave the Halos' 6-5 loss in their series opener against the Detroit Tigers.
Teodosio hit his head making a catch in the bottom of the third inning, and was replaced by Gustavo Campero in the lineup.
In other news, former Angels third baseman Felix Torres passed away Friday at age 93. He played three seasons with the Halos, posting a .254 batting average with 27 homers and 153 RBIs.
Finally, the Angels switched up their pitching rotation for their final two games against the Tigers, designating Yusei Kikuchi as the starter for Saturday and Jack Kochanowicz as the starter for Sunday. With the two switched around, Kikuchi will pitch on four days of rest, while Kochanowicz will pitch on six.
