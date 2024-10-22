Halos Today

Angels Notes: Outfielder Undergoes Surgery, Arte Moreno Breaks Silence, Release Anthony Rendon?

Noah Camras

Apr 11, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) after defeating the Washington Nationals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) after defeating the Washington Nationals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels offseason is in full swing as the team looks to regroup from a franchise-worst 2024 season and turn the page to 2025.

Unfortunately, Angel fans are forced to watch Shohei Ohtani make a run to the World Series in his first year away from Anaheim with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, back in Anaheim, the Angels are preparing for an important offseason as they raise payroll and try end their longstanding postseason drought.

From potentially releasing Anthony Rendon to an outfielder undergoing surgery and the latest from owner Arte Moreno finally speaking to reporters, here's all the Angels stories fans need to read:

Angels Outfielder Undergoes Offseason Surgery, Posts Update

Angels Owner Arte Moreno Says He's 'Committed' to Anaheim

Should the Angels Release Anthony Rendon Before Start of 2025 Season?

Arte Moreno Reveals Angels Had Tons of Trade Offers for Shohei Ohtani in 2023

Angels Owner Arte Moreno Finally Reveals Why He Didn't Re-Sign Shohei Ohtani

Arte Moreno Reveals What Positions Angels Want to Upgrade This Offseason

Arte Moreno Says He Will Increase Angels Payroll This Offseason

Former Angels Manager Among Top Candidates to Take Over White Sox

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe One of Few Catchers to Get Best of Shohei Ohtani This Year

Arte Moreno Excited About Angels' Young Core in 2025 and Beyond

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News