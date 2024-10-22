Angels Notes: Outfielder Undergoes Surgery, Arte Moreno Breaks Silence, Release Anthony Rendon?
In this story:
The Los Angeles Angels offseason is in full swing as the team looks to regroup from a franchise-worst 2024 season and turn the page to 2025.
Unfortunately, Angel fans are forced to watch Shohei Ohtani make a run to the World Series in his first year away from Anaheim with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, back in Anaheim, the Angels are preparing for an important offseason as they raise payroll and try end their longstanding postseason drought.
From potentially releasing Anthony Rendon to an outfielder undergoing surgery and the latest from owner Arte Moreno finally speaking to reporters, here's all the Angels stories fans need to read:
Angels Outfielder Undergoes Offseason Surgery, Posts Update
Angels Owner Arte Moreno Says He's 'Committed' to Anaheim
Should the Angels Release Anthony Rendon Before Start of 2025 Season?
Arte Moreno Reveals Angels Had Tons of Trade Offers for Shohei Ohtani in 2023
Angels Owner Arte Moreno Finally Reveals Why He Didn't Re-Sign Shohei Ohtani
Arte Moreno Reveals What Positions Angels Want to Upgrade This Offseason
Arte Moreno Says He Will Increase Angels Payroll This Offseason
Former Angels Manager Among Top Candidates to Take Over White Sox
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe One of Few Catchers to Get Best of Shohei Ohtani This Year
Arte Moreno Excited About Angels' Young Core in 2025 and Beyond
Published