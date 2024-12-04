Halos Today

Angels Notes: Outfielder Won't Retire After All, Halos Linked to Former Top Prospect, Blockbuster Trade Idea

Jul 28, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) and center fielder Kevin Pillar (12) and right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate a victory after defeating the Oakland Athletics 8-6 at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are continuing to look for upgrades this offseason as MLB's Winter Meetings near. With that comes tons of rumors.

The Angels have been linked to a former top prospect utility man who could shore up the depth all over the diamond. Their former first-round pick has also been mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

Finally, an Angels outfielder who announced he was going to retire after this season seems to be having second thoughts.

Here's all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Outfielder Reverses Course, Won't Retire This Offseason After All

Angels Linked to Former Top Prospect Utility Man as Free Agent Fit

Angels First-Round Pick Considered Potential Trade Candidate This Offseason

Angels Have Major Competition for Top Free Agent Target

Potential Angels Free Agent Target Signs With AL East Club

Yusei Kikuchi Had Interest From AL Powerhouse Before Signing With Angels

Angels Continuing to Try to Upgrade Rotation, Says GM

