Angels Notes: Perry Minasian Coy on Christian Moore, Ron Washington on Brandon Drury
The Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-2 on Monday. Solo home runs by Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell accounted for both of the Angels' runs — and hits.
Here are all the stories you might have missed Monday:
Angels' GM Coy on Christian Moore's MLB Debut
Los Angeles Angels' GM Perry Minasian remains tight-lipped about the potential call-up of first-round pick Christian Moore. Past precedent speaks louder than words in this case.
Manager's Support for a Struggling Veteran
Angels' Manager Ron Washington expressed support for Brandon Drury, a veteran player trying to overcome a tough season. Drury has the lowest batting average and slugging percentage of any hitter in baseball, and Washington was reaching to find a recent positive.
Christian Moore Discusses His MLB Aspirations
Despite excitement around his potential call-up, Christian Moore's current focus remains on his performance with the Trash Pandas. He discussed his thoughts on expectations for the future and focusing on the present.