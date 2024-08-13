Halos Today

Angels Notes: Perry Minasian Coy on Christian Moore, Ron Washington on Brandon Drury

Aug 12, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-2 on Monday. Solo home runs by Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell accounted for both of the Angels' runs — and hits.

Angels' GM Coy on Christian Moore's MLB Debut

Los Angeles Angels' GM Perry Minasian remains tight-lipped about the potential call-up of first-round pick Christian Moore. Past precedent speaks louder than words in this case.

Manager's Support for a Struggling Veteran

Angels' Manager Ron Washington expressed support for Brandon Drury, a veteran player trying to overcome a tough season. Drury has the lowest batting average and slugging percentage of any hitter in baseball, and Washington was reaching to find a recent positive.

Christian Moore Discusses His MLB Aspirations

Despite excitement around his potential call-up, Christian Moore's current focus remains on his performance with the Trash Pandas. He discussed his thoughts on expectations for the future and focusing on the present.

