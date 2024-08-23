Angels Notes: Perry Minasian's Contract Extension, AL West Manager Fired, Veteran Cut
The Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, 5-3.
The Angels will send rookie Jack Kochanowicz to the mound Friday in Toronto in search of his second major league win.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed on a busy Thursday:
Angels and Perry Minasian Agree to Contract Extension
In a move securing stability for the team’s future, the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a contract extension with General Manager Perry Minasian. The decision, while at least a mild surprise to some, is a vote of confidence in Minasian's vision and strategic direction for the franchise.
Ex-Angels GM Fires Ex-Angels Farm Director in AL West Managerial Shakeup
The Seattle Mariners, following a challenging 1-8 road trip and being swept by the Dodgers, have dismissed manager Scott Servais. The decision marks a significant shift within the AL West, spotlighting the intense pressure facing the former division frontrunners — and pitting a former Angels GM (Jerry Dipoto) at odds with a former Angels farm director (Servais).
Angels Release 8-Year Veteran in Shakeup to Pitching Staff
The Angels announced a significant change to their pitching lineup, releasing an 8-year veteran pitcher. This move came shortly after Johnny Cueto's solid debut, in which he impressively limited damage against the Royals, despite the team's loss.