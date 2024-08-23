Halos Today

Angels Notes: Perry Minasian's Contract Extension, AL West Manager Fired, Veteran Cut

J.P. Hoornstra

Nov 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian answers questions to the media during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian answers questions to the media during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, 5-3.

The Angels will send rookie Jack Kochanowicz to the mound Friday in Toronto in search of his second major league win.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed on a busy Thursday:

Angels and Perry Minasian Agree to Contract Extension

In a move securing stability for the team’s future, the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a contract extension with General Manager Perry Minasian. The decision, while at least a mild surprise to some, is a vote of confidence in Minasian's vision and strategic direction for the franchise.

Ex-Angels GM Fires Ex-Angels Farm Director in AL West Managerial Shakeup

The Seattle Mariners, following a challenging 1-8 road trip and being swept by the Dodgers, have dismissed manager Scott Servais. The decision marks a significant shift within the AL West, spotlighting the intense pressure facing the former division frontrunners — and pitting a former Angels GM (Jerry Dipoto) at odds with a former Angels farm director (Servais).

Angels Release 8-Year Veteran in Shakeup to Pitching Staff

The Angels announced a significant change to their pitching lineup, releasing an 8-year veteran pitcher. This move came shortly after Johnny Cueto's solid debut, in which he impressively limited damage against the Royals, despite the team's loss.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

