Angels Notes: Pete Alonso Update, Halos Targeting All-Star Reliever
The Los Angeles Angels remain among the teams interested in All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency.
Alonso is reportedly drawing interest from up to eight teams, with the Angels among them.
The Angels, however, seem unlikely to sign Alonso. A reunion with the New York Mets appears to be the most logical conclusion to his free agency saga.
In other Angels news, the Halos are reportedly showing interest in an All-Star reliever on the free agent market.
The Angels are reportedly competing with three other teams for the reliever who was a first time All-Star in 2024.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
