Angels Notes: Pete Alonso Update, Halos Targeting All-Star Reliever

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels remain among the teams interested in All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency.

Alonso is reportedly drawing interest from up to eight teams, with the Angels among them.

The Angels, however, seem unlikely to sign Alonso. A reunion with the New York Mets appears to be the most logical conclusion to his free agency saga.

In other Angels news, the Halos are reportedly showing interest in an All-Star reliever on the free agent market.

The Angels are reportedly competing with three other teams for the reliever who was a first time All-Star in 2024.

