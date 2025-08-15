Angels Notes: Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Halos Make Fun of Shohei Ohtani Joke, More
The Los Angeles Angels got a rest day Thursday after completing a season sweep over the Dodgers on Wednesday.
After completing said sweep, the Angels took to X to respond to a viral meme which has floated around the site since 2021.
"something something Tungsten Arm O’Doyle something something and the Angels win 6-5," the team wrote.
Reliever Shaun Anderson elected to leave the Halos after he was designated for assignment, and will look to join another team as a free agent before the end of the season.
Anderson allowed four runs in 0.2 innings against the Dodgers on Monday.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
