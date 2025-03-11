Angels Notes: Pitcher Has Concerning Injury News, Luis Rengifo Update, Mike Trout Hype
The Los Angeles Angels have received yet another concerning injury update from a former first-round selection. The right-hander has been battling the injury bug for most of his brief career, but hopes that in 2025, he can turn things around.
So far, that hasn't been the case.
There is another injury update for a key Angels player, this time with infielder Luis Rengifo. The concerning update from manager Ron Washington involved the nagging hamstring injury Rengifo has been battling recently.
Finally, in more positive updates, Mike Trout is feeling great heading into a new year after logging just 29 games last season. The centerfielder turned right fielder is embracing his new role and ready to defy expectations for the Halos.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
