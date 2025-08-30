Angels Notes: Pitcher Has Elbow Injury, GM Declines Manager Questions, Mike Trout Distracted?
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 2-0, to the Houston Astros Friday night to continue their losing ways.
The offense was largely ineffective, managing only two hits and four walks. The Halos' offense has been inconsistent this season, either hitting for power and racking up runs, or going cold.
In other news, a veteran pitcher is undergoing more tests for an elbow injury.
Additionally, general manager Perry Minasian declined to answer questions regarding who the manager will be next season.
Finally, Mike Trout is slumping, and Angels manager Ray Montgomery believes the future Hall of Famer is distracted.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
