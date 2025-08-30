Halos Today

Angels Notes: Pitcher Has Elbow Injury, GM Declines Manager Questions, Mike Trout Distracted?

Aug 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) at bat against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 2-0, to the Houston Astros Friday night to continue their losing ways.

The offense was largely ineffective, managing only two hits and four walks. The Halos' offense has been inconsistent this season, either hitting for power and racking up runs, or going cold.

In other news, a veteran pitcher is undergoing more tests for an elbow injury.

Additionally, general manager Perry Minasian declined to answer questions regarding who the manager will be next season.

Finally, Mike Trout is slumping, and Angels manager Ray Montgomery believes the future Hall of Famer is distracted.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels GM Declined to Answer Question Regarding Who Will Manage Angels in 2026

Angels Manager Thinks Mike Trout is Distracted Amid Brutal Slump

Angels Pitcher Has Elbow Injury, Will Undergo More Testing

Angels' Jo Adell Has Already Hit His Huge Goal

Angels Tweets of the Day:

