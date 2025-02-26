Angels Notes: Pitcher Reveals Concerning Injury Update, Halos Linked to $427 Million Superstar
A Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher provided a concerning injury update Tuesday, saying he isn't sure when he'll be able to pitch in Cactus League games. This pitcher has been plagued by injuries through his career, but the current ailment is unknown.
In happier news, though, the Angels are linked to an almost half-a-billion dollar infielder in free agency. Contract talks have stalled with his current club and aren't expected to pick back up this season.
The connection that this star has goes deeper than baseball and Halos faithful would love to see this player suit up for the Angels one day.
From one superstar to another, one of the many stars on the Los Angeles Dodgers said that he hopes Mike Trout has another big season in 2025.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Pitcher Provides Concerning and Sudden Injury Update From Spring Training
Angels One of 4 Teams Linked to $427 Million Superstar in Potential Blockbuster Signing
Dodgers Superstar Hoping for Big Season From Angels' Mike Trout in 2025
Former Angels Longtime Pitcher Signs $5 Million Deal With NL Club
Angels Star Outfielder Addresses Trade Rumors
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.