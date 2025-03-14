Angels Notes: Pitcher Suddenly Retires at 22, Major Roster Move, R-Rated Halos Hat Removed From Store
A Los Angeles Angels 2023 draft pick suddenly retired from Major League Baseball on Thursday.
He was with the Halos at spring training this year, but elected retirement as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
In other Angels news, the team recently made a roster move, cutting a top reliever from the spring roster in a potential surprise transaction.
And finally, in off the field news, an accidental R-rated Angels hat was removed from the MLB store after the creators seemed to lack some foresight while designing it.
Angels 2023 Draft Pick Suddenly Retires From MLB at 22 Years Old
Angels Cut Reliever Who Had 2.84 ERA Last Year From Spring Roster
Angels' Inappropriate Hat Removed From MLB Store
Angels Don't Yet Know Their Starting Shortstop or Second Baseman, Says Manager
Angels Starting Pitcher Predicted to Have Massive Breakout in 2025
