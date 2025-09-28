Halos Today

Angels Notes: Pitcher to IL, Reid Detmers Sends Halos Message, Hitting Coach Wants Fewer Strikeouts

Sep 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Caden Dana (36) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost 6-1 to the Houston Astros on Saturday, leaving the series tied at one game apiece heading into Sunday's season finale.

Before the game, the Angels placed right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Los Angeles Angels hitting coach Johnny Washington wants the Halos to reduce their strikeouts.

In 2025, the Angel sacrificed batting average for slugging percentage, choosing power over contact. While this led to more home runs, there were fewer people on base because of the approach.

Finally, pitcher Reid Detmers sent a message to the organization about his preferred role moving forward, clearly expressing his desire to return to being a starter.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

