Angels Notes: Pitching Pipeline Gets Huge Endorsement, Big Prospect Updates
The Angels beat the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, 5-0, on a good day for Griffin Canning and a bad day for anyone rooting for the Angels' draft lottery odds.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
MLB Pipeline's Surprising Take on Angels' Pitching Depth
The Angels, despite enduring some rough patches, now possess a remarkably deep pitching farm system, according to a recent analysis by MLB Pipeline. The number-4 ranking is essentially an opinion poll but still marks a sea change for an organization that has struggled to develop pitching talent for at least a decade.
Top Prospect Demoted, Season Ends Early
The Angels have made the tough decision to demote their top prospect, effectively ending his season earlier than anticipated. Caden Dana made a pair of rough starts to end the season but will not have a chance to avenge losses to the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros in which he allowed a combined 10 runs in 4.1 innings.
Caleb Ketchup Skyrockets from Double-A to Triple-A
In an exciting development, infielder/outfielder Caleb Ketchup, a standout prospect for the Angels, made a significant leap from Double-A Rocket City to Triple-A Salt Lake after just three games, putting him on a short list of Angels prospects to watch going into the 2025 season.