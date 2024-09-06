Halos Today

Angels Notes: Revisiting Shohei Ohtani's Recruiting, Suicide Squeeze Woes

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Charles Leblanc (33) makes a sliding catch of foul ball hit by Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jack Kochanowicz limited the Texas Rangers to three runs in six innings, but the Angels mustered only three hits Thursday in a 3-1 loss. The Anegls' loss clinched a ninth straight losing season.

Angels Manager Has Surprising Revelation About Shohei Ohtani Recruiting

Angels manager Ron Washington openly discussed his minimal role in persuading two-way star Shohei Ohtani to re-sign with the team. Despite his expressed desire to keep Ohtani, Washington admits he wasn't heavily involved in negotiations. This candid revelation highlights the surprising departure of a franchise legend from Anaheim.

Repeat Misfortune with Suicide Squeeze Plays

The Angels have been experiencing notably poor outcomes with their suicide squeeze plays, a risky strategy that has repeatedly backfired, most recently in a game against the Seattle Mariners. This tactic, meant to advance runners into scoring positions, has now proven problematic twice.

Angels' Reid Detmers Shares Tactics Against Former Teammate Ohtani

Angels pitcher Reid Detmers discusses his strategic approach to facing teammate Shohei Ohtani, particularly after his return from a three-month stint in Triple-A. Detmers' insight was a rare revelation for an active pitcher.

