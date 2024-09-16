Angels Notes: Ron Washington Calls Out Mistakes, Pitcher Struggles, Outfielder Turns Year Arond
Angels Pitcher Struggles with Ball Control
In a candid revelation, a Los Angeles Angels pitcher admitted to not having a "feel for the ball" prior to a game where he was notably ineffective. This admission brings to light potential concerns regarding player readiness and mental preparation before critical games. For a detailed account of the incident and its implications for the Angels' pitching staff, read the full story.
Ron Washington Calls Out Angels' Performance Errors
Following a nail-biting loss to the Houston Astros, Angels manager Ron Washington did not mince words about the performance errors made, particularly criticizing a new outfielder for costly mistakes. Washington’s stern reaction underscores the high standards expected within the team and signals possible upcoming changes in strategies or lineups. Follow the link for a deeper dive into his comments and the team's reaction.
Angels Jo Adell Turned His Season Around By Relenting to Coaches' Advice
Angels outfielder Jo Adell has turned around his 2024 season by listening to the advice of the coaching staff.