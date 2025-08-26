Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ron Washington Health Update, Mike Trout Injury Latest, Major Roster Move

Jun 21, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37, right) talks to former MLB manager Bobby Valentine before the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Washington is stepping indefinitely away from the team due to health reasons. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers, 4-0, in an impressive road shutout from the Halos. It was a dominant win, which saw Jose Soriano return to the mound after the birth of his child and provide a gem.

Ahead of the game, Mike Trout was not in the lineup, missing the action as the team looked to give him rest. He is still battling with knee pain from his early season injury and is mired in a slump.

In other news, Ron Washington joined the team in Texas and provided an update on his health after stepping away from his managerial position. He revealed he underwent heart surgery and is expected to be fully recovered by December.

Finally, the Angels made a roster move, placing another arm on the paternity list.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news:

