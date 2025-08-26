Angels Notes: Ron Washington Health Update, Mike Trout Injury Latest, Major Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers, 4-0, in an impressive road shutout from the Halos. It was a dominant win, which saw Jose Soriano return to the mound after the birth of his child and provide a gem.
Ahead of the game, Mike Trout was not in the lineup, missing the action as the team looked to give him rest. He is still battling with knee pain from his early season injury and is mired in a slump.
In other news, Ron Washington joined the team in Texas and provided an update on his health after stepping away from his managerial position. He revealed he underwent heart surgery and is expected to be fully recovered by December.
Finally, the Angels made a roster move, placing another arm on the paternity list.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.