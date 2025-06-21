Angels Notes: Ron Washington Out Indefinitely, All-Star Placed on IL, Outfielder Linked to Trade
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Houston Astros, 3-2, in extra innings on Friday, dropping the first game of the series.
Before the game, the Angels had a team meeting in which it was revealed that manager Ron Washington had some health concerns and would be out indefinitely as the manager. Fortunately, he was still able to be at the game in a suite.
In other news, the Angels placed All-Star Jorge Soler on the injured list due to a back injury. Another outfielder was linked to four teams as potential trade deadline landing spots.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
