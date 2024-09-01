Angels Notes: Sam Aldegheri Debuts, Mike Trout's Quest for 500, Christian Moore Injured
The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners, 5-4 on Saturday, a game that ended with a walkoff home run by Mickey Moniak.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Saturday:
Angels' Italian-Born Pitcher Had a Rocky Debut in More Ways Than One
In his first MLB outing, Italian-born pitcher Samuel Aldegheri walked out to "Eye of the Tiger," then encountered a challenge from the Seattle Mariners. Experiencing both performance jitters and some unforeseen difficulties, his historic debut in Major League Baseball was certainly eventful.
Angels' First-Round Pick Injured In Minor League Game
The Angels’ first-round pick from July, Christian Moore, sustained a leg injury during Friday's game. This development could mark a setback for Moore's chances of being called up in 2024, though the exact nature and severity of the injury is not yet known.
Where Does Angels' Mike Trout Rank Among Baseball's 500-Homer Candidates?
Mike Trout is sitting on 378 career home runs, his quest for 500 paused until 2025. Find out where his chances rank among baseball's current career home run leaders, and what Trout's possible trajectory looks like after injuries interrupted his Hall of Fame career.