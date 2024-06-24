Angels Notes: Sandoval's Injury Update, Bitter Defeat, Rotation Changes
Angels’ Patrick Sandoval Heading to IL With Left Elbow Strain
The Angels have placed pitcher Patrick Sandoval on the injured list after an elbow strain was revealed during recent tests. The development comes as a big setback for the team’s rotation, heightening concerns around their pitching depth as they approach mid-season.
Angels' Ron Washington Praises His Team Following Win Over Dodgers
Manager Ron Washington expressed his pride in the Angels following a dramatic 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Dodgers. This win snapped a 10-game losing streak to their city rivals, highlighted by Shohei Ohtani’s pivotal two-run homer.
Angels Could Recall Familiar Friend In Aftermath of Patrick Sandoval Injury
With Patrick Sandoval sidelined due to an elbow injury, the Angels are reportedly considering bringing back a familiar face to fill the gap in their pitching roster.
Angels’ Patrick Sandoval Got Brutally Honest After Leaving Game With Injury
In a candid moment after his early exit from Friday’s game, Angels’ starter Patrick Sandoval shared his frustrations and concerns openly.