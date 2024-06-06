Angels Notes: Series Sweep, Trade Rumors, And a Veteran Opts Out to Become Free Agent
The Angels completed their first series sweep on home turf Wednesday, beating the San Diego Padres 3-2. They entered Thursday's off-day on a high note — but still in a precarious position in the standings that would predict a trade deadline sell-off.
Here's all the headlines from a busy Wednesday:
Angels GM Perry Minasian Asking for 'Giant Returns' for Top Trade Pieces: Report
With the trade deadline approaching and the Angels remaining below .500, General Manager Perry Minasian is reportedly aiming high in trade negotiations.
Angels Pitcher Could Be One of the 'Most Sought-After' Starters at Trade Deadline: Report
Anticipation mounts as an Angels pitcher emerges as a likely target for rival teams at the trade deadline. Tyler Anderson's resurgent season could make him the team's most desirable asset in trade talks.
Angels Part Ways With Longtime MLB Infielder
The Angels and Hunter Dozier have decided to part ways. The former Kansas City Royals mainstay was in the running for a major league bench job in spring training, but saw his production trail off at Triple-A. Now he's a free agent after opting out of his contract.
Angels Could Have Received a Franchise-Altering Package for Shohei Ohtani: Report
A missed opportunity? The Angels reportedly turned down a substantial offer for Shohei Ohtani two years ago. Learn more about what might have been.