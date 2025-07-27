Angels Notes: Shocking Roster Move, Yoan Moncada Injury, Mike Trout to Philadelphia?
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners, 7-2, on Saturday night. The Halos fell to 50-55 on the year.
Before the game, the Angels made a surprise roster move, placing a pair of former All-Stars on the injured list. In a corresponding move, a veteran infielder and an outfielder were recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Unfortunately, on the way to the loss against the Mariners, Yoan Moncada was hit by a pitch on the hand and appeared to be in severe pain before leaving the game. The X-rays taken after the hit came back negative and the veteran is now listed as day to day.
Finally, superstar Mike Trout said that he wants to play in Philadelphia next season for the All-Star Game. The three-time MVP also touched on the idea of playing for the team he grew up rooting for during the later stages of his career, but also clarified how much he is enjoying himself currently in Anaheim.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
