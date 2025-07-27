Halos Today

Angels Notes: Shocking Roster Move, Yoan Moncada Injury, Mike Trout to Philadelphia?

Gabe Smallson

Jul 12, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) fields an infield hit by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) fields an infield hit by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners, 7-2, on Saturday night. The Halos fell to 50-55 on the year.

Before the game, the Angels made a surprise roster move, placing a pair of former All-Stars on the injured list. In a corresponding move, a veteran infielder and an outfielder were recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Unfortunately, on the way to the loss against the Mariners, Yoan Moncada was hit by a pitch on the hand and appeared to be in severe pain before leaving the game. The X-rays taken after the hit came back negative and the veteran is now listed as day to day.

Finally, superstar Mike Trout said that he wants to play in Philadelphia next season for the All-Star Game. The three-time MVP also touched on the idea of playing for the team he grew up rooting for during the later stages of his career, but also clarified how much he is enjoying himself currently in Anaheim.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Shockingly Place Chris Taylor, Jorge Soler on IL in Big Roster Move

Angels’ Mike Trout Wants to Play in Philadelphia Next Season, But Not for Phillies

Angels' Mike Trout Addresses Potentially Playing for Hometown Phillies in Career

Angels' Ben Joyce Provides Major Update on 2026 Availability

Angels' Robert Stephenson Has No Idea When He'll Return Amid Another Injury

Angels Linked to $20 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Trade Deadline Move

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News