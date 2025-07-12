Halos Today

Angels Notes: Shocking Roster Move, Yusei Kikuchi Replaced on All-Star Team, Pitcher Out Indefinitely

Aaron Coloma

Jul 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) reacts after trying to field the single of Texas Rangers designated hitter Sam Haggerty (0) during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels took a dramatic 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks in their series opener on Friday.

They jumped to a first-inning 4-0 lead, but found themselves level at five in the bottom of the ninth. Travis d'Arnaud did as he has done over the past month and came up big for the Halos, plating fellow catcher Logan O'Hoppe with a walk-off single to left field.

The Angels are now 3.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card race.

In other news, MLB replaced Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on the American League All-Star active roster with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen on Friday. Kikuchi is pitching Saturday, and will not be able to recover before Tuesday's game.

Speaking of starters, the Angels broke up their five-man rotation which has been intact since the season began, sending Jack Kochanowicz to Triple-A after a disappointing start on Thursday.

And finally, Hunter Strickland moved to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. He does not require surgery, but does not have a timeline to return.

