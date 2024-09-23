Angels Notes: The Drive to (Avoid) 95, Mike Trout’s Mentorship, Kevin Pillar Persists
The Angels avoided a series sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros on Sunday, getting a career game from Zach Neto to win 9-8.
Here are all the stories you might have missed Sunday:
Angels Face Uphill Battle to Avoid Worst Record
The Angels are in a tough spot as they try to avoid setting a new franchise record for losses. With the final week of the season ahead, the team must navigate through a series of challenging games. Only a 6-0 or 5-1 record against the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers will allow them to avoid infamy.
Mike Trout Steps Up as Mentor For Phillies' Prospect
Mike Trout is taking on a bigger role off the field as a mentor to Buddy Kennedy, a struggling prospect from the Phillies. The two formed a connection back in 2011, and Trout has been offering guidance and support to help Kennedy advance his career. Their hometown bond as natives of Millville, N.J. runs strong.
Kevin Pillar Contemplates His Future in Baseball
Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar is facing the reality that his time in baseball might be winding down. Despite missing out on playoff contention and dealing with a thumb injury, Pillar is choosing to play the final games of the season. Pillar shared his thoughts on his career and his determination to finish strong.