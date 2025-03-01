Angels Notes: Top Halos Trade Candidates, Mike Trout Could Win Major Award, All-Star Predictions
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night in Cactus League play, but they did get a very good sign.
Outfielder Jo Adell, who's vying to play center field in place of Mike Trout, hit a grand slam in the top of the second inning for his first hit of the spring.
In other Angels news, six Halos have been listed as likely trade candidates throughout the season.
And finally, one insider believes Trout could be up for a major award at the end of this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
6 Angels Among Players Most Likely to Be Traded in 2025, Per Insider
Angels Star Mike Trout Could Win Major Award This Year, Says Insider
Angels Predicted to Have One All-Star in Way-Too-Early 2025 Predictions
Angels Manager Unsure When Zach Neto Will Debut This Season
Angels Former Top Prospect Confident in Bounce Back Season After 2024 Struggles
Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Biggest Adjustment He Must Make With Position Change
