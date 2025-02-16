Angels Notes: Top of Halos Lineup for 2025 Revealed, Anthony Rendon to Retire?
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington hopes Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Jorge Soler occupy the top of the order for the Halos' lineup in 2025. However, he doesn't want any of the young Angels core to bat cleanup, which could put Soler as low as fourth in the lineup.
The latest rumor regarding oft-injured Angels star Anthony Rendon is that he will retire, according to one MLB insider. Rendon choosing to retire would be a fitting end to his tenure in Anaheim.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Ron Washington Reveals How Top of Angels Lineup Will Look Come Opening Day
Angels' Anthony Rendon Might Retire, Says ESPN Insider
Logan O'Hoppe, Ron Washington Disagree Over Assessment of Angels Star's Hitting
Angels to Surprisingly Try Longtime Shortstop in Outfield This Season