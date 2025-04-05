Angels Notes: Top Prospect Called Up, Kyren Paris Remains on Bench, Major Rule Change
The Los Angeles Angels called up their top pitching prospect on Friday, bringing up right-handed pitcher Caden Dana and placing right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson on the paternity list.
While Dana is a top prospect now on the big league roster, Kyren Paris is a top prospect who has shined in limited action this year for the Halos. However, manager Ron Washington continues to have him on the bench rather than in the starting lineup.
"He’s an infielder trying to learn how to play the outfield," Washington said Friday. "But will I pull (Kevin) Newman and them out of the infield? Not going to happen. He’s going to get an opportunity to play. We’ve played six games. Let the process work.”
Finally, the Angels have changed one of their major clubhouse rules as the regular season gets into full swing.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
