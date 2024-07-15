Angels Notes: Trade Rumors, Another Commendable Win, Praise for Jose Soriano
The Angels only got three hits in their final game before the All-Star break Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, but that was all they needed. A three-run home run by Jo Adell in the eighth inning propelled the Halos to a 3-2 win. Here's what else you might have missed:
Angels Outfielder Linked to Atlanta Braves in Trade Speculations
In a notable development, one of the Angels' outfielders has been linked to the Atlanta Braves, hinting at potential trade market movements. Taylor Ward is among the outfielders widely rumored to be on the trade block, and he would fill a need in the Braves' injury-depleted outfield.
Ron Washington Commends Angels’ Performance Against Seattle
Angels manager Ron Washington expressed pride in his team's solid performance in their recent win over Seattle. The Angels took the final three games of the series against the first-place team in the American League West, playing what the manager called a "solid ballgame" in the process.
Ron Washington Praises José Soriano for Resilience
Manager Ron Washington had words of praise for pitcher José Soriano, highlighting his ability under pressure. Soriano, 5-7 with a 3.71 ERA, has been a bright spot in his first season in the Angels' starting rotation this season.