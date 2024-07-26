Angels Notes: Trade Rumors, Hans Crouse Thriving, Mike Scioscia on the Move
The Angels lost to the Oakland A's, 6-5, on a tough night for pitcher Kenny Rosenberg in his first major league starting assignment of 2024. Here's what else you might have missed Thursday:
Angels Actively Shopping Eight Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
Despite a sweep over the Seattle Mariners, the Angels are positioned as likely sellers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, with up to eight major league players potentially on the block. Who could be on the move?
Local Pitcher's Remarkable Performance Post-Promotion
Since being promoted to the majors in mid-June, Dana Point's Hans Crouse has improved his record to an impressive 4-0 with a stellar 1.76 ERA. This marks a dramatic improvement over his previous MLB stint with the Phillies in 2021, and points to his staying potential in Anaheim.
Former Angels Manager Mike Scioscia Secures New Role
Mike Scioscia, a longtime figure in the Angels' dugout, will soon be returning to a familiar managing role this November, as announced by USA Baseball. This new assignment marks a significant continuation of his storied career in baseball leadership.
Angels' Draft Pick Chooses College Over Pro Ball
In a surprising decision, the Angels' third-round draft pick, Ryan Prager, has chosen to return to Texas A&M for another season, declining to sign with the team.