Angels Notes: Trade Rumors, Hans Crouse Thriving, Mike Scioscia on the Move

Jul 25, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Kevin Pillar (12) slides safely into home ahead of a tag from Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Kevin Pillar (12) slides safely into home ahead of a tag from Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels lost to the Oakland A's, 6-5, on a tough night for pitcher Kenny Rosenberg in his first major league starting assignment of 2024. Here's what else you might have missed Thursday:

Angels Actively Shopping Eight Players Ahead of Trade Deadline

Despite a sweep over the Seattle Mariners, the Angels are positioned as likely sellers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, with up to eight major league players potentially on the block. Who could be on the move?

Local Pitcher's Remarkable Performance Post-Promotion

Since being promoted to the majors in mid-June, Dana Point's Hans Crouse has improved his record to an impressive 4-0 with a stellar 1.76 ERA. This marks a dramatic improvement over his previous MLB stint with the Phillies in 2021, and points to his staying potential in Anaheim.

Former Angels Manager Mike Scioscia Secures New Role

Mike Scioscia, a longtime figure in the Angels' dugout, will soon be returning to a familiar managing role this November, as announced by USA Baseball. This new assignment marks a significant continuation of his storied career in baseball leadership.

Angels' Draft Pick Chooses College Over Pro Ball

In a surprising decision, the Angels' third-round draft pick, Ryan Prager, has chosen to return to Texas A&M for another season, declining to sign with the team.

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

