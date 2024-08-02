Angels Notes: Trout’s Season Ends, Chase Silseth Suffers Setback, Davis Daniel Reflects
Mike Trout's season is over.
The heartbreaking diagnosis of a second meniscus tear was revealed Thursday, dampening the mood on a day that ended with a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Here's everything you might have missed Thursday:
Angels' Mike Trout To Miss Remainder of Season With Meniscus Tear
Star center fielder Mike Trout will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a meniscus tear. It's a sad moment for the Angels and their franchise player, marking his fourth straight season cut short with an injury.
Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence About Missing Rest of Season With Injury
Outfielder Mike Trout spoke to media after general manager Perry Minasian confirmed the star outfielder will miss the remainder of the season with a new meniscus tear.
Angels Pitcher Suffers Setback, Putting Season in Jeopardy
Chase Silseth, who has been playing with Triple-A Salt Lake, faces a significant setback in his recovery from an elbow injury, leading to him being shut down for further evaluation. This announcement by the Angels' GM Perry Minasian casts uncertainty over his availability for the rest of this season.
Angels' Davis Daniel Used Triple-A Start to Fuel Strong Outing Against Colorado
Despite the team’s overall struggles, Davis Daniel highlights a silver lining by channeling a strong Triple-A start into a solid performance against Colorado, hinting at his potential to remain in the Angels' rotation.