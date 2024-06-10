Angels Notes: Tyler Anderson Rumors, Fan Runs Onto Field, Taylor Ward Trade?
The first walk-off home run of Logan O'Hoppe's career made the difference in the Angels' 9-7 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. The happy ending helped the Angels avoid a series sweep.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:
Trade Speculations Involving Tyler Anderson
There is mounting speculation that Tyler Anderson, one of the top pitchers in the Angels' rotation, may soon be traded. An insider indicated that there's a "good" chance Anderson will be moved as the trade deadline approaches.
Halos Open to Offers for Outfielder Taylor Ward
The Angels appear to be considering roster changes, with reports that they are open to listening to trade offers for outfielder Taylor Ward. At 25-40 and 11 games back of first place in the AL West (9 back of the wild card), a trade of Ward would officially signal the Angels' front office doesn't expect to contend this year.
Unexpected Excitement at Minor League Game
An unexpected event occurred during an Inland Empire game, a minor league affiliate of the Angels, which caught attendees by surprise. A young fan’s impromptu dash across the field, leading to an encounter with a security guard, added some unplanned excitement to the evening.