Angels Notes: Unfortunate Injury Update on Infielder, Trade Deadline Projection, Mike Trout Changes Routine
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada provided an unfortunate injury update. Moncada was acquired this past offseason in an effort to combat the injury woes of Anthony Rendon.
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Halos is whether they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. One MLB insider gives a compelling answer.
In other news, Mike Trout is changing his routine to adjust to his new role this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels' $5 Million Infielder Provides Discouraging Update on Frustrating Injury
Angels' Trade Deadline Could Be Like 2023 All Over Again, Says Insider
Angels Lineup vs Astros: Zach Neto Out for Series Finale
Angels' Mike Trout Developing New Routine to Adjust to New Role
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.