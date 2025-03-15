Halos Today

Angels Notes: Utility Man Suddenly Retires, Infielder Suffers Injury, Updates on Luis Rengifo, Zach Neto

Noah Camras

May 4, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) and shortstop Zach Neto (9) celebrate after the Angels defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
A Los Angeles Angels free agent suddenly retired, and joined the team at spring training as a guest instructor.

Additionally, a Halos infielder was scratched from Friday's lineup due to an injury.

Finally, the Angels recently provided injury updates on both Luis Rengifo and Zach Neto as they recover from different injuries.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

