Angels Notes: Utility Man Suddenly Retires, Infielder Suffers Injury, Updates on Luis Rengifo, Zach Neto
A Los Angeles Angels free agent suddenly retired, and joined the team at spring training as a guest instructor.
Additionally, a Halos infielder was scratched from Friday's lineup due to an injury.
Finally, the Angels recently provided injury updates on both Luis Rengifo and Zach Neto as they recover from different injuries.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Utility Man Suddenly Retires, Joins Team as Guest Instructor
Angels’ Anthony Rendon Replacement Scratched From Lineup With Injury
Angels Manager Provides Massive Update on Luis Rengifo's Status for Opening Day
Angels Insider Reveals Zach Neto's Timeline to Return From Injury
Angels Starting Pitcher Expected to Have Massive Breakout in 2025
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.