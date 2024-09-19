Angels Notes: Walkoff Win, DFA'd Pitcher Finds New Home, Joe Maddon's Hot Take
The Angels beat the Chicago White Sox, 4-3 in 13 innings on Wednesday. Starter Jack Kochanowicz allowed one run in seven innings and Jordyn Adams' RBI single ended it.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
Angels Lose Pitcher Nick Robertson to Blue Jays
In a surprising turn of events, right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson has been claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays following his designation for assignment by the Angels. The journeyman failed to impress during his brief stint at Triple-A Salt Lake, but didn't need long to latch on with a new organization.
Former Manager Blames Dodgers for Pitching Injuries
Joe Maddon has openly criticized the Los Angeles Dodgers, attributing the growing list of pitching injuries to their management practices. The former Angels manager (and the former Rays manager under current Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman) was unafraid to lay the blame on a former rival team.