Halos Today

Angels Notes: Walkoff Win, DFA'd Pitcher Finds New Home, Joe Maddon's Hot Take

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 18, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jordyn Adams (39) celebrates with shortstop Zach Neto (9) and third baseman Charles Leblanc (33) after hitting a walkoff single in the 13th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium.
Sep 18, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jordyn Adams (39) celebrates with shortstop Zach Neto (9) and third baseman Charles Leblanc (33) after hitting a walkoff single in the 13th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Angels beat the Chicago White Sox, 4-3 in 13 innings on Wednesday. Starter Jack Kochanowicz allowed one run in seven innings and Jordyn Adams' RBI single ended it.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:

Angels Lose Pitcher Nick Robertson to Blue Jays

In a surprising turn of events, right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson has been claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays following his designation for assignment by the Angels. The journeyman failed to impress during his brief stint at Triple-A Salt Lake, but didn't need long to latch on with a new organization.

Former Manager Blames Dodgers for Pitching Injuries

Joe Maddon has openly criticized the Los Angeles Dodgers, attributing the growing list of pitching injuries to their management practices. The former Angels manager (and the former Rays manager under current Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman) was unafraid to lay the blame on a former rival team.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News