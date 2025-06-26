Angels Notes: Zach Neto Injury Update, Major Trade Deadline Reports, Sweep of Red Sox
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox, 5-2, on Wednesday to sweep the series. The Halos got back to .500 and improved to 40-40 on the year thanks to a 12-strikeout gem from Yusei Kikuchi, and back-to-back dingers from Jo Adell and Travis d'Arnaud.
Unfortunately, star shortstop Zach Neto wasn't present in the exciting victory as he was planning to undergo further imaging on his shoulder. The tests showed no structural damage, according to acting manager Ray Montgomery, which is an extremely promising sign.
Additionally, an MLB insider provided a massive update on the Halos' plans for the trade deadline. With a little over a month until the trade deadline, the Angels have plenty of potential routes to take to plan for what the rest of the season will look like.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
