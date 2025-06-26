Halos Today

Angels Notes: Zach Neto Injury Update, Major Trade Deadline Reports, Sweep of Red Sox

Gabe Smallson

Jun 19, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) forces out New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) at second base and throws to first to attempt a double play on a ball hit by Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Volpe was safe at first base. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox, 5-2, on Wednesday to sweep the series. The Halos got back to .500 and improved to 40-40 on the year thanks to a 12-strikeout gem from Yusei Kikuchi, and back-to-back dingers from Jo Adell and Travis d'Arnaud.

Unfortunately, star shortstop Zach Neto wasn't present in the exciting victory as he was planning to undergo further imaging on his shoulder. The tests showed no structural damage, according to acting manager Ray Montgomery, which is an extremely promising sign.

Additionally, an MLB insider provided a massive update on the Halos' plans for the trade deadline. With a little over a month until the trade deadline, the Angels have plenty of potential routes to take to plan for what the rest of the season will look like.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Lineup vs Red Sox: Zach Neto Out With Injury, Christian Moore Skyrockets to Top

MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Trade Deadline Plans

Angels Manager Provides Ominous Update on Zach Neto Injury

Angels Rookie Christian Moore Makes Insane History After Breakout Game

