Angels Notes: Zach Neto's Historic Game, Mike Trout's Candor About Arte Moreno's Role
The Angels visit the Chicago White Sox for three games beginning Tuesday. At stake for both teams: a chance to avoid making the worst kind of history.
The White Sox need to only lose one game to set a modern baseball record with 121 losses in a single season.
The Angels need only lose two games to set a franchise record for the most losses in a single season.
Somebody has to win.
Zach Neto's Record-Making Day
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto scripted a memorable chapter in Angels’ history with an outstanding performance against the Astros on Sunday. His prowess not only led the team to a significant victory but also rewrote the franchise record book. It's a good building block for the 23-year-old shortstop who figures to be a cornerstone of the Angels' future.
Mike Trout's Candid Admission
In a revealing interview, Angels center fielder Mike Trout expressed his concerns and hopes for the team's future, emphasizing the critical role of owner Arte Moreno. As the Angels stare down the longest postseason drought in baseball, Trout's comments underscore his urgency for Moreno to move the franchise forward on the back end of his own playing career.
Angels Strive to Avoid a 95-Loss Season
In what has been a challenging season, the Angels have been striving ardently to escape the potential of a 95-loss record. Underlined by a narrow victory against the Astros, the team's tenacity is evident as veteran players like Mike Trout step up to mentor younger teammates like Kevin Pillar. Six games remain for the team to avoid history.