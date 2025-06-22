Halos Today

Angels Notes: Zach Neto Talks Hit by Pitch, Ron Washington Update, Trade Ideas

Valentina Martinez

Jun 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) is restrained by home plate umpire John Libka after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels handed the Houston Astros a 9-1 beatdown Saturday night.

Tensions have been high in the division series and shortstop Zach Neto opened up about the heated exchange he had with Houston Astros starter Hunter Brown.

Manager Ron Washington is out indefinitely because of health concerns. General manager Perry Minasian spoke on the situation as well as Angels players.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

