Angels Notes: Zach Neto Talks Hit by Pitch, Ron Washington Update, Trade Ideas
The Los Angeles Angels handed the Houston Astros a 9-1 beatdown Saturday night.
Tensions have been high in the division series and shortstop Zach Neto opened up about the heated exchange he had with Houston Astros starter Hunter Brown.
Manager Ron Washington is out indefinitely because of health concerns. General manager Perry Minasian spoke on the situation as well as Angels players.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
