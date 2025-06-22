Angels Notes: Zach Neto Talks Hit by Pitch, Ron Washington Update, Trade Ideas

Angels 9, Astros 1



Soriano: 6.2 IP, 1 ER, 9 K

Bachman: 2 IP



O'Hoppe: 2 HR (16)

Rengifo: HR (4)

Neto: 2-4

Schanuel: 2-3

Trout: 1-4



The Angels (37-39) won by more than 5 runs for the first time since April 10.