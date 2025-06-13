Angels Officially Call Up Top Prospect in Massive Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels called up their No. 1 prospect, second baseman Christian Moore, ahead of Friday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Halos also called up right-hander Sam Bachmann, and in corresponding moves, optioned Matthew Lugo and DFA'd Shaun Anderson.
After his move from Double-A Rocket City May 20, Moore has been nothing short of impressive for Triple-A Salt Lake. He extended a hit streak to eight games in his Bees debut — going 3-for-4 with two RBIs — and carried his momentum into an impressive 20-game stretch in Triple-A. The 22-year-old is batting .350 with four home runs — three more than he had in Double-A this season — and an OPS one point shy of 1.000.
The second baseman has hits in 13 of his 20 games with the Bees, and homered in back-to-back games June 10-11 before his call up.
The Angels drafted Moore with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, and he is currently the No. 56 prospect in MLB. He spent just 79 games in the minors leagues.
The Angels had no choice but to call up Moore after his performances with the Bees, especially considering the inconsistency among their MLB second baseman in 2025. The two players sharing the most time at the position this season are Kyren Paris — who hasn't been in MLB since May — and Luis Rengifo. The pair are both hitting below league average with Rengifo, the current everyday second baseman, carrying the lowest WAR on the team.
Moore joins the Angels at a crucial point in their season, as they sit tied for second in the American League West with the Seattle Mariners and are off to a hot start in June. The Angels are 7-3 this month after a three-game sweep of the Athletics, and look to keep their win streak going against the AL East's last-place Orioles.
Arriving with Moore is 2021's No. 9 overall pick Sam Bachman, who the Angels have kept in Triple-A after his return from the injured list with Thoracic outlet syndrome. He has a 0.79 ERA through 11.1 innings in Triple-A this season. He has not featured in MLB since the 2023 season.
