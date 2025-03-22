Angels Offseason Acquisition Sent to Minors Ahead of Opening Day
The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations this offseason.
More news: Angels’ Mike Trout Gets Honest About Position Change as Opening Day Nears
The acquisition of Kingery was one of the Angels' first moves of the winter; however, the team announced he will officially open the season in the minors. Though he was never going to be an everyday starter with Anaheim, Kingery had the chance to secure a bench spot.
With shortstop Zach Neto set to start the season on the injured list and Anthony Rendon likely out for all of 2025, it appeared Kingery could finally make his return to the big leagues.
Nevertheless, Kingery was designated for assignment earlier this week, and cleared waivers on Saturday. He was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.
This spring, Kingery was vying for a bench spot with the Angels along with other offseason acquisitions such as Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson. The former top prospect hit .138 with a .430 OPS in Cactus League.
The 30-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate. Kingery hit 25 home runs and registered a .804 OPS while playing mostly shortstop.
Kingery was poised to be a Major League star when he made his debut with the Phillies in 2018, but recorded a 226/.267/.338 slash line across 452 at-bats as a rookie.
In 2019, Kingery hit .258 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, a .788 OPS, and a 2.5 WAR in 126 games. It appeared he was trending in the right direction, but the 2020 season saw Kingery regress.
Since then, Kingery has made just one MLB appearance in 2022.
More news: Angels Release 11 Players Ahead of Opening Day
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.