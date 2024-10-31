Angels' Offseason Plans Revealed by Team Insider
The Los Angeles Angels have developed a promising young core and plan to strengthen it this offseason.
They’re expected to increase their payroll to bring in additional talent, though major free-agent signings aren’t likely. Instead, they’ll stay active in targeting strategic additions.
MLB.com beat writer Rhett Bollinger recently shared updates on the Angels’ offseason plans. With both ownership and management expressing a commitment to strengthening the roster, the team aims to add impactful pieces to contend in 2025 and beyond.
The Angels are in need of reinforcements after a franchise-record season for losses, and they’re expected to focus on starting pitching, infield depth, and outfield options. A seasoned starter would bolster their young rotation, while extra infield and outfield depth would help cover for injury-prone stars Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.
A third baseman could provide stability at the hot corner, and someone capable of covering center field when Trout shifts to DH would add flexibility. Adding a veteran backup catcher might also be on the table to support Logan O’Hoppe and offer guidance to the team’s young pitching staff.
Owner Arte Moreno has already mentioned multiple times that he is hesitant to increase payroll too much because he already owes more than enough money in salary to Rendon and Trout. With several high-profile starting pitchers, including Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell, and Jack Flaherty expected to enter free agency soon, it raises the question of how badly Moreno wants quality starters.
Other standout position players like center fielder Cody Bellinger, third baseman Alex Bregman, and middle infielder Ha-Seong Kim will also be available.
The Angels may attract interest in left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson and infielder Luis Rengifo, both of whom will become free agents after the season. Outfielder Taylor Ward, who remains under team control for two more years, could also draw attention.
However, all three are vital contributors to the team, so the Angels would likely require a significant return of young talent to consider trading them. Consequently, it's more probable that they retain Anderson, Rengifo, and Ward for the upcoming season.
Additionally, left-hander Reid Detmers could be a candidate for a change of scenery following a challenging year. Despite his struggles, Detmers possesses elite talent and has previously enjoyed success, leading the organization to hesitate on parting ways with him too soon, especially at just 25 years old.