Angels One of 4 Teams Linked to $427 Million Superstar in Potential Blockbuster Signing
Extension talks between the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have stalled and aren't expected to pick back up during the season.
The first baseman is going to become a free agent at the end of this season and recently shed some light on his expectations.
"If I go to free agency, every team — all 30 teams — are going to have the opportunity to sit down with (me), to talk to me." Guerrero said to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “I’m OK with everything. It’s in the past."
Heyman then went on a Bleacher Report live stream and discussed a connection between Guerrero and the Angels that can't be ignored.
“How about the Angels? That’s another team I’d put on the list,” Heyman said. “They always like to go for position players — big-time position players. They signed his dad — won an MVP for them. Could do it again with Vlad Jr. That would be very, very exciting.”
Spotrac predicts Guerrero will land a massive deal at 12 years and $427 million. That might be the only thing that stands in the way of him joining his dad's old team.
Owner Arte Moreno held back this offseason making average deals for little money outside of starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. While he did increase the Angels’ payroll from $176 million to $202 million, he didn't sign any of the year’s top free agents.
“I was not interested in spending $200 million,” Moreno said. “We needed too many things to spend $200 million.”
The same thing could be said next offseason when Guerrero is a free agent. Moreno will still be paying big money for Mike Trout and and Anthony Rendon.
Regardless, the big money isn't translating on the field. The Angels haven't seen the postseason since 2014 and Moreno is only owning a share of the blame.
“At the end of the day, it’s probably me,” Moreno said. “I can spend the money on (Mike) Trout, but I can’t go in and bat for him. I can spend money on a pitcher, but I can’t tell you how his health is going to be or whether he’s going to keep us in the game or are our guys going to hit?
“At the end of the day, is somebody going to come in here and spend $100 million more? Is it going to make a difference right now? They have to pick the right players and you’ve got to be healthy and they’ve got to play together.”
The Angels would benefit from signing Guerrero but Moreno has to be willing to take a chance and spend the money.
