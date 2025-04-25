Angels Opponent Gets Massive All-Star Reinforcement Ahead of Friday’s Game
The Los Angeles Angels face the Minnesota Twins Friday. The Halos are looking to rise above .500 with a victory over Minnesota, but that should prove to be a challenge as the Twins activated right-hander Pablo Lopez from the injured list to start Friday's game.
Lopez was placed on the 15-day IL with a right hamstring strain on April 11. Now, the All-Star will make his return to the mound against the Angels.
The 29-year-old is 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and two walks through three starts this season. Lopez has been extremely effective for the Twins early this year, which is bad news for an Angels lineup that is in the midst of concerning struggles.
The last 12 games have featured an ugly stat line from Halos hitters, who have struck out 131 times and have drawn only 15 walks. They Angels exceeded four runs just once in this last stretch of games.
This story will be updated...