Angels Outfielder Drawing Trade Interest From AL Powerhouse: Report
The Kansas City Royals have reportedly called to check in on Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.
While signing a hitter in free agency remains an option, the Royals are showing a preference for the opportunities available on the trade market.
Sources of MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers indicate the Royals are exploring a broad range of options in their search for hitters, with talks intensifying over the past week. Over the weekend, The Athletic reported that the Royals and Reds have discussed a potential trade involving right-hander Brady Singer and infielder Jonathan India.
A source also confirmed to MLB.com that discussions were underway, though they emphasized that no deal is close and conversations are ongoing with several teams. According to sources of Rogers, the Royals have also expressed interest in Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Angels outfielder Ward, but talks for those players haven’t advanced significantly.
The Royals also showed interest in Ward during the most recent trade deadline.
Ward appears to be a logical trade candidate for an Angels team that finished last in the AL West this season. However, both owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian have made it clear they’re committed to fielding a competitive roster in 2025. Ward’s performance in 2024, where he slashed .246/.323/.426 with a 111 wRC+, along with his overall .259/.338/.440 line (118 wRC+) since 2021, suggests he’s part of their plan moving forward.
The Royals could slot Ward into left field, offering a significant upgrade over MJ Melendez. He’d join defensive standout Kyle Isbel in center and Hunter Renfroe, who’s looking to bounce back, in right field to round out the outfield.
While outside observers remain skeptical about the Angels' ability to contend next season, the front office’s recent moves tell a different story. The team has focused on bolstering its roster, trading for Jorge Soler and signing veterans like Travis d’Arnaud, Kyle Hendricks, and Kevin Newman. These additions signal that the Angels are prioritizing building rather than tearing down.
Ward’s consistent production and team control for two more seasons make him a valuable piece both for the Angels and potential trade partners. Whether he remains in Anaheim or becomes part of a deal, his future is one to watch closely this offseason.