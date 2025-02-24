Angels Outfielder Gets Honest About Mike Trout's Position Change
It's the end of an era in Los Angeles as the Angels have moved Mike Trout out of center field and shifted him to the right.
The move is an effort to keep their star healthy but it doesn't mean his teammates won't miss patrolling center field.
“For me, I'm kind of sad about it,” Taylor Ward said. “I like seeing him there is what I'm trying to say. But at the end of the day, it's what's gonna be best for our team, right? So I think that's just the biggest thing. But I'm gonna miss him in center and playing next to him. It's just the end of an era for him out there in center.”
More news: Angels Could Use 2024 First-Round Pick as Anthony Rendon Replacement
With the move, the Angels are looking at Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak to platoon in center. They have accepted the change and are excited about the challenge that lies ahead.
Moniak came up as a center fielder and doesn't think there is much of an adjustment.
“I came in ready to play all three,” Moniak said. “So wherever Wash puts me. Ever since I was in Low-A with the Phillies, they kind of wanted me to make sure I was comfortable at all three and that’s kind of what I've done my whole career.”
As for Adell, it isn't the first time he's had to change positions. He is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win and keep Trout in the lineup.
More news: Angels Star Zach Neto Doing Everything He Can to Be Ready for Opening Day
“We’re trying our best to make sure that [Trout's] able to be on the field and we'll do whatever we need to do to make sure it happens,” Adell said. “It’s not the first time that I switched positions, so I'm up for the challenge and ready to go. Center field, growing up that was the position that I played, even through the draft. And so I’m kind of excited to get back and do what I can do.”
Manager Ron Washington emphasized that the key for Adell and Moniak is effective communication with Trout as he adjusts to his new position.
“The only thing that I think that we're concerned about, and we got with everyone, is the communication,” Washington said. “We don't need nobody running into Mike Trout.”
But change is hard and this is a big change, but at the end of the day, everyone in the Angels' clubhouse is supporting Trout with his move to right field. It has been tough seeing the face of the franchise struggle with his health over the past couple of years, and if the conclusion of an era is best, then that is what they will do.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.