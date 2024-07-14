Angels Outfielder Linked to Atlanta Braves in New Report
The Los Angeles Angels season hasn't gone the way that anyone would have hoped as they sit in fourth place within the American League West. Despite a change in management, the team hasn't been able to show any sense of consistency and it has hurt them in the standings.
With this, the Angels could become an active seller at the trade deadline. We only have a few weeks left until the deadline and the Halos may be one of the more intriguing teams in it.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Angels have a few players drawing interest from opposing teams. One of which is outfielder Taylor Ward who the Atlanta Braves are reportedly looking at.
"The Braves are focused on improving their outfield room and have been since Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury. They signed Eddie Rosario to a minor-league contract after the Nationals released him last week and then recalled the 2021 NLCS MVP on Sunday. Possible outfield trade targets include Jazz Chisholm Jr., Taylor Ward of the Angels, Randy Arozarena of the Rays and Tommy Pham of the White Sox."
Atlanta is looking to bolster their chances at remaining competitive following multiple injuries to the outfield. Ward could be a good option for them and the Angels could net some strong future assets if they elected to move him.
This year, Ward has hit .230 with 14 home runs and 44 runs batted in. He could provide a nice boost to the Braves lineup but it remains to be seen if the Halos will end up parting ways with him.